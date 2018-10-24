SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – While the winning ticket of Tuesday’s record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in South Carolina, a ticket matching five out of six numbers was sold in San Francisco.

According to the California Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Safeway store on Taraval in the city’s West Portal neighborhood. It was among eight tickets sold in the state that had five out of the six numbers.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

Other tickets that matched five out of six were sold in Arcadia, Chatsworth, Norwalk, Rancho Cucamonga San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Stockton.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball number 5.

Officials said it was not immediately clear how much prize money the California winners would receive and no one in the Golden State has come forward to claim their prizes.

It was the second time in two weeks that a Safeway store in San Francisco sold a lottery ticket that matched five out of six numbers. Last week, an employee at the Safeway in the Marina District won a $1.9 million prize.

The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to come forward.

Meanwhile, a Powerball drawing with a $620 million jackpot is set for Wednesday night.