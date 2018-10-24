SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and finding a male suspect who is involved in three cases of indecent exposure.

The three incidents occurred between September and October of 2018. During each interaction, the suspect would approach victims in his vehicle–described as a late model silver hatchback similar to a Toyota Matrix–and then ask them for directions.

After asking for directions, the suspect would expose himself and then drive away.

The suspect is described as either a Hispanic or Samoan male, 20-39 years old with a medium/heavy build and with black/brown hair tied in a ponytail, according to SJPD. The suspect is also said to have a thick black/brown mustache and beard.

He was last seen wearing a two-toned shirt with dark khaki pants and black wrap-around sunglasses.

Aside from being a silver hatchback, the suspect’s vehicle is said to have a stylish “M” calligraphy on the front windshield as well as several sticks on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the related incidents is being asked to contact Detective Mark Riles or Detective Tony Vera of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Unit at 408-277-4102.