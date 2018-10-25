YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — A couple fell to their deaths Thursday from Yosemite National Park’s Taft Point a week after another couple’s proposal at the popular wedding photo backdrop became a social media sensation.

Park rangers released few details of Thursday’s accident.

“A male and female visitor died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. Yosemite National Park Rangers are recovering the bodies this morning,” a release stated. “This incident is under investigation and no further details are available.”

Just last week, freelance photographer Matt Dippel went on social media in search of a couple he inadvertently captured in the background of one of his photos.

Dippel was waiting to take a picture of his buddy, Josh, when a couple walked out onto the cliff and the man dropped to one knee.

“It’s a super-popular place in Yosemite. Really popular for engagements, proposals, weddings,” Dippel told CNN.”There were at least three or four different brides and grooms up there doing their post-wedding photos, so it’s definitely not an uncommon thing to see up there.”

There was hugging and the couple looked happy, so Dippel thinks the proposal went well. He took a picture of the proposal — and the one he wanted of Josh — and then went to give the couple the picture

In the photo, it looks like they were really far away, but Dippel said it was only about a two-minute walk.

“I ran over to that point after I took the photo to try to figure out who they were and I asked maybe 20 or 25 people and no one came forward.”

There was a lot going on at Taft Point that day, including a completely different weddings, so Josh didn’t see them, either.

Dippel and Josh had spent a few days in Yosemite earlier this month during a road trip down the West Coast from Seattle to Los Angeles.

When Dippel got home to Grand Rapids, Michigan, he posted the picture on Facebook and asked the internet to help find them.

“Alright Internet I need your help. Help me find these two,” he wrote. “This was taken at Taft Point, in Yosemite National Park on October 6th, 2018. I took this photo and would love for them to find it.”

The post has been shared thousands of times and folks are trying to help Dippel locate the couple.

