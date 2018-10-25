FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Authorities in Fairfield said an apparent kidnapping suspect who crashed his car after a brief police pursuit Thursday afternoon has died from a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by his kidnapping victim.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield.

Police said that shortly after 2:30 p.m., police tried to stop the suspect vehicle following a moving violation. When the suspect refused to stop, a brief police pursuit began, but quickly ended when the suspect hit other vehicles at the intersection.

Authorities said that the driver of the suspect vehicle was discovered to have been shot. He was taken an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police also discovered a 10-month-old child in the vehicle, but the child was not injured in the crash.

Officers later said that the shooting apparently happened during the police pursuit from the inside of the vehicle. In their investigation, police were able to determine that the driver, a 22-year-old male Fairfield resident, had been shot by the 24-year-old woman woman who was in the vehicle.

Police said the woman called out to officers for help during the pursuit. Authorities said that they learned the male and female were in a relationship and lived together.

The identity of the driver is being withheld by police pending the notification of his next of kin. The female who shot the driver is not being identified based on the fact that the case is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Fairfield police were continuing to investigate the incident. The intersection of East Travis Boulevard and Dover Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours as police collect evidence and document the crime scene.

None of the officers fired their weapons during the incident and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.