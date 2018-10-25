FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A police pursuit of an alleged kidnapping suspect in Fairfield Thursday afternoon ended with a serious crash and officers discovering the driver had already been shot.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield.

Police said that shortly after 2:30 p.m., police tried to stop the suspect vehicle following a moving violation. When the suspect refused to stop, a brief police pursuit began, but quickly ended when the suspect hit other vehicles at the intersection.

Right after the crash, officers discovered the suspect had a gunshot wound. He has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said it was not clear exactly what led up to the shooting, but it appeared that a woman who may have been abducted was the person who opened fire on the suspect.

Fairfield police were continuing to investigate the incident.

None of the officers fired their weapons during the incident and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.