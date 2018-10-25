SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose arrested a rideshare driver Thursday suspected in the kidnapping and violent sexual assault of a passenger in San Mateo in August.

San Mateo police said 40-year-old Brandon Sherman of San Jose was arrested Thursday morning in during a traffic stop in San Jose. Sherman is accused in the Aug. 14 abduction of a woman by a man posing as an Uber driver who picked her up around State Route 92 and Grant Street, drove her to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to escape and was helped by a passerby as the suspect fled, police said. The victim told police she had seen both Uber and Lyft stickers on the man’s windshield.

Surveillance images from local businesses and multiple search warrants on companies, including Uber and Lyft, helped detectives hone in on the suspect and his vehicle, a gray 2010 Toyota Matrix, police said.

After investigators came up with the suspect’s identity, police said the victim was able to positively identify Sherman as the man who sexually assaulted her.

Sherman was found driving the suspect vehicle when he was arrested. A search warrant at his home on the 700 block of Calero Ave. yielded additional evidence linking him to the crime, police said.

Investigators said Sherman was not driving for any rideshare company at the time of the incident, but he was once a rideshare driver.

“At the time of this incident, his privilege at the time had been suspended by Uber,” said San Mateo Police Lt. Ryan Monaghan. “It was determined that a complaint was lodged to Uber about Sherman regarding some misconduct. Uber then responded by suspending his privileges as a driver.

Sherman was booked into San Mateo County Jail on felony charges of kidnapping with the intent to sexually assault, rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are also investigating whether Sherman may be responsible for additional crimes.