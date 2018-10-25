Filed Under:Berkeley, Spenger's Fish Grotto

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – One of the Bay Area’s oldest restaurants, Spenger’s Fish Grotto in Berkeley has abruptly closed its doors after nearly 130 years in operation.

Customers who visited the restaurant Wednesday were surprised to discover Wednesday a note on the door saying the seafood restaurant had permanently closed.

Opening in 1890, the local institution has served up clam chowder, fried fish and oysters for generations.

The Spenger family left the business in the 1990s and Houston-based McCormick & Schmick took over the restaurant.

It is unclear what will happen to 4th Street location.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I can’t blame them for leaving Bezerkeley – the center of liberal insanity.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s