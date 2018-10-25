Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – One of the Bay Area’s oldest restaurants, Spenger’s Fish Grotto in Berkeley has abruptly closed its doors after nearly 130 years in operation.
Customers who visited the restaurant Wednesday were surprised to discover Wednesday a note on the door saying the seafood restaurant had permanently closed.
Opening in 1890, the local institution has served up clam chowder, fried fish and oysters for generations.
The Spenger family left the business in the 1990s and Houston-based McCormick & Schmick took over the restaurant.
It is unclear what will happen to 4th Street location.
I can’t blame them for leaving Bezerkeley – the center of liberal insanity.