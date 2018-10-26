Filed Under:Death row, Oregon, Robert Acremant
Robert Acremant (Oregon Dept. of Corrections)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed a lesbian couple in Oregon and a man in California has died on death row at the Oregon State Penitentiary.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says 50-year-old Robert Acremant died Friday morning. No further information about his death was released.

A medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The Mail Tribune reports Acremant lured Roxanne Ellis and Michelle Abdill to a Medford duplex apartment on Dec. 4, 1995, where he bound them with duct tape and shot them in the head.

Acremant was convicted of aggravated murder, robbery and kidnapping in Jackson County.

While his death sentence in Oregon had been reduced to life in prison, authorities say he remained on death row for the 1995 killing of Scott George in Visalia, California.

