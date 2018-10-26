OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Friday were investigating a decayed human skull that was found in the backyard of a home in Oakland.

On October 26 shortly before 9 a.m., Oakland police were contacted about the discovery of decayed skull that was found in the backyard of a residence on 29th Street.

The Oakland police homicide detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation into the circumstances of the suspicious death. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau also responded to recover the skull, pending further investigation.

The identity of deceased person the skull came from is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.