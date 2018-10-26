  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMJudge Judy
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Found, Investigation, Oakland, Oakland Police Department, Skull, Suspicious Death

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Friday were investigating a decayed human skull that was found in the backyard of a home in Oakland.

On October 26 shortly before 9 a.m., Oakland police were contacted about the discovery of decayed skull that was found in the backyard of a residence on 29th Street.

The Oakland police homicide detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation into the circumstances of the suspicious death. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau also responded to recover the skull, pending further investigation.

The identity of deceased person the skull came from is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 510-238-7950.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s