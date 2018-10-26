WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Walnut Creek police arrested a 35-year-old Tennessee woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter after the vehicle she was driving collided head-on into three vehicles, killing one person and injuring others on Thursday evening.

Police said Jessica Martin was driving her vehicle south on South Broadway when she collided with three vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on South Broadway.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a rollover collision and possible fatality on South Broadway, near Interstate Highway 680.

Upon arrival at the scene of the collision, emergency crews pronounced one driver dead and transported a young child located in that same vehicle to the hospital with major injuries, police said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters extricated the driver of another vehicle, who was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Police said the driver of a third vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Martin, the driver of the fourth vehicle, suffered moderate injuries as well and was transported to John Muir Medical Center, where police arrested her Thursday night. The passenger in her vehicle also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police investigators are still trying to determine where Martin was coming from prior to the collision and are asking the public to contact

Walnut Creek police Detective Sgt. Bruce Jower with any information at (925) 943-5899 ext. 3582 or jower@walnutcreekpd.com.

