PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN-TV/CBS) — A Vancouver mother who reportedly abducted her 4-year-old daughter may be trying to flee the country.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a red Chevy Cobalt with Washington plates, license plate BLK 1552. Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

Vancouver police said Esmeralda Lopez took Aranza Ochoa Lopez during a court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall Thursday afternoon.

“I think our main concern is the allegation that she is going to Mexico. That would obviously be a huge safety concern for a young child,” Kim Kapp with the Vancouver Police Department said.

