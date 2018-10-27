WATCH LIVE:11 Reported Killed, Officers Wounded in Mass Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Child Abduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN-TV/CBS) — A Vancouver mother who reportedly abducted her 4-year-old daughter may be trying to flee the country.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for a red Chevy Cobalt with Washington plates, license plate BLK 1552. Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

Vancouver police said Esmeralda Lopez took Aranza Ochoa Lopez during a court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall Thursday afternoon.

“I think our main concern is the allegation that she is going to Mexico. That would obviously be a huge safety concern for a young child,” Kim Kapp with the Vancouver Police Department said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and KOIN-TV. All Rights Reserved

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s