SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – In the courtyard of the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco, there were candles, tears and condemnation of the massacre of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday morning.

“To express our sorrow and our anger at the state of affairs in this country – not just because Jews are at risk, not just because we are terrified and scared but for every minority that feels afraid and like hatred has been lifted up,” said Rabbi Sydney Mintz of Congregation Emanu-El San Francisco.

Through song and prayer, grief spilled through the crowd as those here said despite the shooting that they don’t feel alone.

“I’ve been reached out to by friends, by other clergy people all day,” said Rabbi Jason Rodich of San Francisco. “I know that we’re not alone and I also know that didn’t just happen to us – that what happened today is part of a much larger problem in our country.”

Jewish leaders say this is a much a moment of mourning as it is a call to action to change society as a whole.

“We are going to be building an America going forward where it has nothing to do with Republicans and Democrats,” said Rabbi Rodich. “It has to do with changing this country with what has become inhumane and insane back to humane.”