OAKLAND (KPIX) – A stolen U-Haul full of a family’s household possessions turned up late Saturday, following a crash. While the truck has been found, some items are missing, and the thief is still on the loose.

The thief was caught on video as he made off with the moving van all packed up and ready to move to Southern California.

Surveillance video clearly shows the bold robber in broad daylight. Adrian Minor approaches the U-Haul truck, grabs his cell phone to call police and then his 2-year-old daughter enters the picture. With the young girl standing next to him, he bangs on the window and shortly after, the thief drives away with the truck.

“Literally every 39 minutes we think of what we lost,” said Minor. “We are alive it’s just stuff.”

This all happened just around noon on Friday. More than 24 hours later, the family got the call that the truck was found. Minor was able to peek inside and noticed some of his stuff is gone.

They are hoping thief didn’t take one of the family’s most treasured possession.

“My wife first this she thought was my dad is in there… it’s an urn,” said Minor.

The suspect that crashed the truck was able to get away before police arrived.

The Minor family hopes this story spares others from going through a similar experience.

They are asking if anyone sees anything in the surveillance video that might help solve this crime, contact the Oakland Police Department.