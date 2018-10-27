SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Vigils will be held beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday night in San Francisco and in Oakland in observance of the killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

In San Francisco, the vigil will be at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St.

At the same time, a vigil will be held at Lake Merritt near the intersection of Euclid and Grand Avenues, on the northeast side of the lake near the pergola.

Participants at the Oakland vigil also will call for an end to the political rhetoric of anti-Semitism and white nationalism that has increasingly targeted Jewish, Arab and other communities in the run-up to the midterm elections.

On Sunday, the San Francisco Interfaith Council will host a gathering beginning at noon extends at Temple Emanu-El, 1 Lake St. in San Francisco designed as a gathering of people of all faiths to mark Saturday’s tragedy.

San Francisco Police Officer Giselle Linnane said today that police presence has been increased around the city’s synagogues in light of the Pittsburgh tragedy. There were no known threats late Saturday afternoon, she said.

