SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – America’s lottery obsession continued on Saturday with a whopping $750 million on the line.

The drawing for Powerball jackpot was: 8-12-13-19-27 with a Powerball of 4.

No one has gotten all the numbers needed for the grand prize since August but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been a few winners.

A lucky few matched 5 of 6 numbers and took home $1 million in the last drawing.