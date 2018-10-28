  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe NFL Today
    10:00 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Elections, politics

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco Mayor And Assembly Speaker Willie Brown gives his view of local, state and national election trends.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s