SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CBS News elections expert Anthony Salvanto talks with KPIX 5 anchor Ken Bastida about the election trends across the country and the fight for control of Congress.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.