DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking and attempted abduction of a woman at a Dublin Chevron gas station, police said.

Police were called to the gas station at 7007 San Ramon Road around 6 a.m. Saturday to investigate a reported carjacking. The suspect, identified as Travis Byrd, had allegedly entered the passenger side of the woman’s vehicle while parked at a gas pump and ordered her into the backseat.

The victim refused his order and escaped following a physical confrontation,according to police.

Byrd allegedly tried to drag her back into the car, but with the help of a witness, the victim freed herself and ran to the gas station store for help. Byrd fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers tracked the suspect to the area of 83rd Avenue and A Street in Oakland, where the stolen vehicle was found. After being spotted by officers, Byrd ran into nearby residential backyards.

With the assistance of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland police, Byrd was found hiding in the area and arrested. He was taken to Santa Rita Jail and booked on

suspicion of carjacking, kidnapping and resisting arrest.