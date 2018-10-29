Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is recovering from major delays in San Francisco Monday evening due to disabled train, according to transit officials.
The delay was first reported at about 4:40 p.m. The problem was caused by a train that broke down at the West Oakland station, a BART dispatcher said.
BART first posted about the issues shortly before 5 p.m. via the agency’s official Twitter account.
Ten minutes later, the agency posted that there were major delays affecting all lines in San Francisco.
At 5:14 p.m., BART reported that delays had been reduced to ten minutes, but many BART passengers were continuing to complain about the service failure on social media.