SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is recovering from major delays in San Francisco Monday evening due to disabled train, according to transit officials.

The delay was first reported at about 4:40 p.m. The problem was caused by a train that broke down at the West Oakland station, a BART dispatcher said.

BART first posted about the issues shortly before 5 p.m. via the agency’s official Twitter account.

10 min delay on SF line in ANTC, DUBL, WARM and RICH dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 29, 2018

Ten minutes later, the agency posted that there were major delays affecting all lines in San Francisco.

Major delay on SF line in ANTC, DUBL, WARM and RICH dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 30, 2018

At 5:14 p.m., BART reported that delays had been reduced to ten minutes, but many BART passengers were continuing to complain about the service failure on social media.