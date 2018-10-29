SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North and East Bay hills surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area above 1,000 feet for late Monday until Wednesday morning, the weather agency announced early Monday morning.

The weather service said a classic fall offshore pattern will develop 20-to-30-mph winds across the region with 40-to-55 mph gusts. Northeast winds will start in the Napa hills late Monday and spread towards the East Bay hills early Tuesday.

Although humidity is excepted to be 40-to-50 percent Monday night, according to the weather service, it will drop rapidly Tuesday to 9-to-19 percent when warm weather returns to the region and with it, breezy offshore winds with little-to-no humidity recovery Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

The areas with the highest threats of fire danger are the Napa County hills, Napa’s border the Yolo and Lake county lines, in addition to Mount Saint Helena and Mount Tamalpais, the weather service said, adding that fires that start will likely spread rapidly.

A meteorologist with the weather service said an official decision on whether a Red Flag Warning will be issued will be made later on Monday.

