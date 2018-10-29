SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Medical crews rescued a man who had fallen under a BART train at San Francisco’s Balboa Park station Monday morning, but major delays lingered along the massive transit system.

BART officials said the incident took place at around 9:21 a.m. on the eastbound tracks forcing agents to close the station while police and firefighters began their rescue effort.

During the rescue efforts, eastbound traffic was halted and westbound trains did not stop at the station.

At 9:51 a.m.. transit officials said the person had been rescued, but the station remained closed and trains were being single tracked at other nearby stations. Delays were expected to linger throughout the morning.

The victim was transported to a hospital trauma center for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.