  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BART, Commuter, Transit System

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Medical crews rescued a man who had fallen under a BART train at San Francisco’s Balboa Park station Monday morning, but major delays lingered along the massive transit system.

BART officials said the incident took place at around 9:21 a.m. on the eastbound tracks forcing agents to close the station while police and firefighters began their rescue effort.

During the rescue efforts, eastbound traffic was halted and westbound trains did not stop at the station.

At 9:51 a.m.. transit officials said the person had been rescued, but the station remained closed and trains were being single tracked at other nearby stations.  Delays were expected to linger throughout the morning.

The victim was transported to a hospital trauma center for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s