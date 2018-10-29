Filed Under:Hopyard Road, Mountain lion, Pleasanton, West Las Positas

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police and animal control officers were surrounding a mountain lion that has wandered into a business park in Pleasanton Monday afternoon.

The lion was “hunkered down” in the bushes in a parking lot on the 3800 block of Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. The busy location is across the street from a residential neighborhood and close to Hart Middle and Donlon Elementary schools.

Pleasanton Police and officers from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife were on hand. The full-grown mountain lion was hiding in the bushes and authorities were planning on tranquilizing it.

Hopyard Road, a major north-south roadway crossing Pleasanton was closed in both directions because of the mountain lion, police said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s