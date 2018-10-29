PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police and animal control officers were surrounding a mountain lion that has wandered into a business park in Pleasanton Monday afternoon.

The lion was “hunkered down” in the bushes in a parking lot on the 3800 block of Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. The busy location is across the street from a residential neighborhood and close to Hart Middle and Donlon Elementary schools.

Current situation at 3825 Hopyard Rd, where a mountain lion is hunkered down. PPD and @CaliforniaDFW are on scene. Updates to follow. @PleasantonCA pic.twitter.com/9Krn8H1916 — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) October 30, 2018

Pleasanton Police and officers from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife were on hand. The full-grown mountain lion was hiding in the bushes and authorities were planning on tranquilizing it.

Hopyard Road, a major north-south roadway crossing Pleasanton was closed in both directions because of the mountain lion, police said.