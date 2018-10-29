  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Industrial Accident, Napa, vineyard worker, Workplace Accident
Scene of fatal workplace accident at Deconinck Vineyards in Napa, October 29, 2018. (CBS)

NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa vineyard worker was killed Monday in an accident involving an automatic grape harvester, authorities said.

Cal Fire responded to a report of a worker stuck in a grape-picking machine at Deconinck Vineyards off Monticello Road near the Silverado Trail, spokesman Bruce Land said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Monday. The unidentified worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s