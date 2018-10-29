Scene of fatal workplace accident at Deconinck Vineyards in Napa, October 29, 2018. (CBS)

NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa vineyard worker was killed Monday in an accident involving an automatic grape harvester, authorities said.

Cal Fire responded to a report of a worker stuck in a grape-picking machine at Deconinck Vineyards off Monticello Road near the Silverado Trail, spokesman Bruce Land said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Monday. The unidentified worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.