Filed Under:child injured, Oakland, Oakland police, Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting Monday night that injured a child, according to authorities.

Police did not offer many details but said in a tweet that officers were investigating a shooting in the 10900 block of Robledo Drive near Sobrante Park.

Police did not say how old the child was or how seriously they were injured. So far, there has been no information regarding possible suspects in the shooting.

Robledo Drive is currently blocked off in this area as the police investigation into the incident continues. Area residents are advised to use alternate routes.

