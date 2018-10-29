SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Michigan photographer’s search for a mystery couple he inadvertently photographed during their proposal on Yosemite National Park’s Taft Point has come to an end.

Freelance photographer Matt Dippel posted on his Facebook page over the weekend that he had located the couple.

“UPDATE: I FOUND THEM. Everyone meet, Charlie Bear and his fiancé Melissa the happy happy couple that was out on the point in my Taft Point Proposal,” he posted. “In short, I captured the second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words. Huge congratulations to you two. ”

“I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I’m glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, maybe one day we will finally meet in person!”

Dippel had taken to social media searching for the couple after he captured their special moment in the background of one of his photos. He was waiting to take a picture of his friend, Josh, when the couple emerged in the background, walked out onto the 7,500 foot cliff.

The photo showed the silhouette of a man on one knee.

Dippel quickly saw the couple in his camera, snapped the shot and raced over to the cliff to find them. While there were other couples on the cliff, none said they had just gone through a proposal.

Unfortunately, another couple’s trip to the breathtaking overlook with views of the valley, Yosemite Falls and El Capitan came to a tragic end last week. Park rangers recovered their bodies after they fell to their deaths from the popular cliff.

On Monday, rangers identified then as a couple who were originally from India — Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and his female companion — 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy.

Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said the couple was working in the United States, but did not disclose where they currently resided. Officials said their bodies were found about 800 feet down the side of the steep cliff.

The towering overlook often is used as a backdrop for wedding, engagement and dating selfies with more than 14,000 images posted on Instagram alone.

Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said the park was still investigating how they fell from the cliff. He said railings only exist at some parts of the overlook.

