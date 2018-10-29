WATCH LIVE:White House holds first press briefing in weeks
SACRAMENTO (AP) — A conservative San Diego radio host who has been a driving force behind an initiative to repeal recent gas tax increases says he’ll seek to recall Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra if the bid fails.

The effort announced Monday by Carl DeMaio would ensure that the gas tax remains a political fight long after the voters decide Proposition 6 next week. Repealing the higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees passed last year by state lawmakers has been a central message for Republicans, who have struggled in a state that’s trending increasingly Democratic.

DeMaio says Becerra deceived voters by writing a ballot title that doesn’t make clear to voters that Proposition 6 would reduce gas taxes.

Becerra says the courts have sided with him.

