  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Decapitated body, Headless Corpse, Investigation, Oakland, Oakland Police Department, Severed head, Skull, Suspicious Death

OAKLAND (AP) — Police were investigating whether a decaying human head found in an Oakland backyard belongs to a recently discovered headless corpse.

Oakland Sgt. Michael Cardoza says two people visiting an Oakland apartment complex found the head last week in the grassless yard with a couple of trees and took it to a police station.

Cardoza says homicide detectives interviewed all the residents of the three-apartment building and that it didn’t appear they were involved.

He says investigators are trying to determine if the head is linked to a decapitated body found in “close proximity” in late September.

According to detectives, the head was found in an area of the backyard residents don’t frequent.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s