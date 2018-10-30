OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 3-year-old boy remained in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot in East Oakland on Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday when San Leandro police told Oakland police that a gunshot victim had been walked into a hospital, according to authorities.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 10900 block of Robledo Dr where a child has been shot. Call with any information. Robledo Dr is blocked off in this area; use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vQKhF4pY3Z — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 30, 2018

Police said the victim was a three-year-old male.

The child was transferred to Children’s Hospital. So far, there have been few details released about the circumstances of the shooting incident, though San Leandro police told Oakland dispatch that the child appeared to have been hit by a stray bullet.

Oakland police said Tuesday that they have confirmed that the shooting occurred inside a residence in the 10900 block of Robeldo Drive in Oakland.

