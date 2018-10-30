HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A devastating crash involving four vehicles closed down all northbound lanes on I-880N in Hayward between Dyer Street and Whipple Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials said that four vehicles were involved; one was reported to be crushed under a truck.

CHP confirmed that the four vehicles involved are a tour bus, a big rig truck and at least two passenger vehicles. Multiple major injuries were reported, but further details weren’t immediately available.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest information and updates.