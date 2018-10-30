UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A horrific crash involving four vehicles closed down all northbound lanes on I-880 in Union CIty at the Dyer Street/Whipple Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials said that four vehicles were involved; one was reported to be crushed under a truck.

CHP confirmed that the four vehicles involved are a tour bus, a big rig truck and at least two passenger vehicles. Multiple major injuries were reported, but further details weren’t immediately available.

As of 12:45 a.m., all northbound lanes between the Dyer Street/Whipple Road exit and and Industrial Parkway were still closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest information and updates.