  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    03:12 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Hayward, traffic

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A horrific crash involving four vehicles closed down all northbound lanes on I-880 in Union CIty at the Dyer Street/Whipple Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials said that four vehicles were involved; one was reported to be crushed under a truck.

sig alert hayward 4 Vehicle Crash Closes All Northbound Lanes Of I 880 In Union City

A map of the area affected by multi-vehicle crash. (Sigalert screenshot)

CHP confirmed that the four vehicles involved are a tour bus, a big rig truck and at least two passenger vehicles. Multiple major injuries were reported, but further details weren’t immediately available.

As of 12:45 a.m., all northbound lanes between the Dyer Street/Whipple Road exit and and Industrial Parkway were still closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes.  There is no estimated time of opening.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest information and updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s