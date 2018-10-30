OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A BART rider was placed under arrest Monday after the suspect was accused of pulling out chainsaws on a train in the East Bay.

A BART commuter shot video that was posted on Twitter Monday afternoon that showed the man waving around a chainsaw on a train. The person posting the clip said it happened on a train traveling from Fremont to Richmond.

THIS SHIT AINT FUNNY @SFBART YALL HAVE TO DO BETTER WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/jTmwYwyweu — Leen (@jalina_ks) October 29, 2018

According to comments left by BART officials on Twitter, the suspect was taken into custody when he stepped off the train at the Lake Merritt Station, where BART police officers were waiting to board and confront the suspect.

Authorities said the man has been identified as Patrick Bingham. He faces multiple charges including exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Bingham is being held at the Santa Rita Jail.