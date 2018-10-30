  • KPIX 5On Air

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Tesla spokeswoman says there’s no reason to believe an autopilot feature in a Model S vehicle malfunctioned, despite a Florida driver’s claims in a lawsuit.

Shawn Hudson filed the negligence lawsuit in state court in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, claiming Tesla made false statements about the autopilot safety on his vehicle. He says his Model S failed to detect a stalled car on a highway, leading to a collision that left him with permanent injuries.

It’s the second such lawsuit in as many months. A Utah driver filed a similar complaint last month.

Tesla’s Keely Sulprizio says drivers should always maintain control of the vehicle when using the autopilot function.

Hudson’s attorney says there’s a disconnect between that official company policy and what salespeople tell customers in showrooms.

