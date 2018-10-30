SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – A Marin County school is mourning the loss of a popular teacher who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding her bicycle Monday night.

Debra DiBenedetto, who taught second grade at Dixie School in San Rafael, died after a car hit her along Sir Francis Drake Blvd. near Fairfax around 5:30 p.m. DiBenedetto was pronounced dead at Marin General Hospital.

“She was a fabulous teacher, she loved nature, always took kids to the creek to do restoration,” Alison Morris, a Dixie School parent, told KPIX 5. “It’s a huge loss, she was a very strong, amazing teacher.”

Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Paula Drake of Fairfax on suspicion of felony DUI causing death and vehicular manslaughter.

Drake was being held in Marin County Jail on $500,000 bail.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.