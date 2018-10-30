Author and self-described serial entrepreneur Renee Linnell has woven the tale of her involvement in a cult into a fascinating personal story, ‘The Burn Zone.’
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.