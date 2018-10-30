Filed Under:Books, The Burn Zone

Author and self-described serial entrepreneur Renee Linnell has woven the tale of her involvement in a cult into a fascinating personal story, ‘The Burn Zone.’

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s