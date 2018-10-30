PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A mountain lion that was spotted near an office complex in Pleasanton on Monday and required multiple tranquilizer shots to knock out was released into the wild early Tuesday morning, a California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman said.

Pleasanton police called Fish and Wildlife officials for assistance after the big cat was spotted near the complex near Hopyard Road and West Las Positas Boulevard at about 2 p.m. Monday because the agency has the authority, expertise and equipment to handle such situations, agency spokesman Patrick Foy said.

Hopyard Road was closed in both directions for several hours after the mountain lion was spotted, Pleasanton police said.

Fish and Wildlife officials had to shoot the mountain lion with tranquilizer darts four times to completely sedate it because it was behind bushes and they couldn’t get a clear shot at it, Foy said.

The mountain later was taken to a wilderness area and ran off at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

We've received a lot of media calls and interest on this guy — a 75-80 pound male mountain lion that was released to wild habitat in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 after its capture in Pleasanton the evening before. Thanks to all involved in the successful effort. pic.twitter.com/Xly4Nx4njc — Cal Fish & Wildlife (@CaliforniaDFW) October 30, 2018

Mountain lions show up in populated areas on a fairly regular basis but the one that showed up in Pleasanton on Monday got more news coverage than most and stories about it were carried by news organizations throughout the U.S. and even in England, Foy said.

