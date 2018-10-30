  • KPIX 5On Air

SANTA CRUZ

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A suspected arsonist who was caught on camera was arrested Sunday for starting two small fires in Santa Cruz on August 22, according to Santa Cruz Police Department.

Eduardo Lopez, 25, was described as a transient in Santa Cruz. Detectives contacted Lopez after a police ranger noticed him walking near Emmett Street.

After confirming his identity, they arrested him.

santa cruz arson suspect eduardo lopez Santa Cruz Arson Suspect Caught On Camera, Arrested

A mugshot of Eduardo Lopez. (Santa Cruz Police Department)

At the time of his arrest, Lopez had two outstanding warrants–one for arson and one for felony vandalism–and was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

The incident in question occurred on August 22 at around 4:45 a.m. Santa Cruz Police and Fire Departments responded to the 1100 block of River Street after reports of a small, suspicious fire across from the Tannery Arts Center came in.

Santa Cruz Fire personnel found two small fires within the area, which were quickly extinguished and caused minor damages. Around the same time, reports of vandalism were made to police.

Detectives were able to acquire and inspect surveillance footage of the complex and the surrounding area. They confirmed that Lopez was indeed the suspect involved in both crimes.

