CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of a naked man attempting to throw a woman off a balcony after struggling with her for control of an infant found the suspect unresponsive early Tuesday morning in unincorporated eastern Contra Costa County near Oakley.

Just after 3:25 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a woman screaming in the 3500 block of Wells Road near Bethel Island.

There were multiple callers. One reported a naked man struggling with the woman for control of an infant. Others reported that the woman had handed the infant off, and the child had been secured in a nearby residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man and woman continued to struggle, and the man allegedly tried to throw her off a balcony but four neighbors intervened and restrained him while the victim fled to a safe place, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect was still being restrained when deputies arrived and handcuffed him, but shortly after that they observed that he was unresponsive. They called for medical personnel, who performed CPR for roughly 10 minutes before transporting him to a hospital.

The infant was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect’s name and an update on his condition were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office.

