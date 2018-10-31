  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:auto accident, child death, Fatal collision, Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A 3-year-old girl died following a collision with a vehicle Monday afternoon in Hayward, police said today.

Sophia Alvarenga Pena of Hayward died at a hospital following the collision in the 400 block of Shepard Avenue, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Officers responded there at 3:55 p.m. after someone reported the collision. Police and firefighters found Sophia in the road.

RELATED:Murder Charges Filed After Infant Dies Of Walnut Creek DUI Crash Injuries

Police said she was taken to a hospital where she died. Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.

A cause for the collision hasn’t been determined.

Anyone with information about the collision or anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic bureau at (510) 293-7099.

