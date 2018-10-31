UNION CITY (CBS SF) – All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 near Whipple Road in Union City are now open after being closed for around seven hours after a double-fatal traffic collision that happened on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said all lanes were reopened around 6:16 a.m. At least two people died in the collision that was first reported around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday and involved at least four vehicles, including a big rig and tour bus.

According to the CHP, the victims who died were driving in separate motor vehicles, not the big rig or tour bus.

An update on the conditions of the drivers or passengers of the tour bus or big rig wasn’t immediately available. No further information is immediately available.

