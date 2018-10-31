By HOODLINE

Hot dog fans, take heed: there’s a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 5916 International Blvd. in East Oakland, the newcomer is called Dogtown Sausage. It features a shaded backyard patio, as well as indoor seating.

On the menu, diners can sample dogs like the chicken-fried chicken sausage, breaded with panko and potato flakes; or the wagyu beef dog with grilled peppers, onions and a blue cheese crumble.

The spot also offers lamb, veggie, and halal choices, as well as sides such as tater tots tossed in a spicy mayo dressing. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Brandon M., who reviewed the new spot on October 27, approved of the fresh house-made bread, and added, “Sausages are high-quality, with a mix of innovative and traditional types. They also had a generous condiment bar.”

“I sat outside in the dog yard, which had a shaded area with sunlight peeking through. I felt like I was at a friend’s barbecue. They even had halal sausages!” Yelper Omar A. enthused.

Head on over to check it out: Dogtown Sausage is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.)