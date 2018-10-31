SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Salesforce Tower partook in the Halloween festivities Wednesday night as the top of the building was emblazoned with effects and graphics that resembled the fabled “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings franchise.

A petition to dress the tower with the fiery eye appeared online recently, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff must’ve seen it.

Benioff even retweeted the video below on his personal Twitter account:

THEY DID IT.@salesforce tower is Eye of Sauron for Halloween 🎃. pic.twitter.com/mZ494EnsTG — Mike Coutermarsh (@mscccc) November 1, 2018

The Eye of Sauron shone brilliantly on All Hallows’ Eve as it watched over the city. Many on social media shared their view of the glowing sight.

Eye of Sauron atop Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/7479iGdBLm — Stevie G (@sgman) November 1, 2018

Other San Francisco landmarks were also lit up Wednesday night, but not for Halloween purposes. San Francisco City Hall and Coit Tower were lit up in orange to commemorate the passing of Giants legend Willie McCovey, who passed away Wednesday evening.