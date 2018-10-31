Filed Under:Eye of Sauron, Halloween, Lord of The Rings, Marc Benioff, Salesforce Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Salesforce Tower partook in the Halloween festivities Wednesday night as the top of the building was emblazoned with effects and graphics that resembled the fabled “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings franchise.

A petition to dress the tower with the fiery eye appeared online recently, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff must’ve seen it.

Benioff even retweeted the video below on his personal Twitter account:

The Eye of Sauron shone brilliantly on All Hallows’ Eve as it watched over the city. Many on social media shared their view of the glowing sight.

Other San Francisco landmarks were also lit up Wednesday night, but not for Halloween purposes. San Francisco City Hall and Coit Tower were lit up in orange to commemorate the passing of Giants legend Willie McCovey, who passed away Wednesday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s