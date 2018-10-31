BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The Ashby BART station in Berkeley has reopened after being closed when a man came to the station bleeding profusely early Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The man arrived around 4:30 a.m. at the station at 3100 Adeline St. and “bled profusely throughout the public area” of the station, prompting its closure for cleanup, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

BART police responded to investigate, but don’t believe any crime occurred after the man told them he cut his hand on glass, Allison said.

Trains didn’t stop at the station during the closure, but crews reopened the station as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. and regular service resumed there, he said.

