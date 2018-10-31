ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Department of Public Safety officers in Rohnert Park used Taser stun guns to subdue a 17-year-old boy Tuesday night after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck and choked one of her small children.

Officers responded to a stabbing report around 8:30 p.m. at a residence. Neighbors told officers they had gone into the house when they heard screaming and saw the teen holding the woman against the wall in a hallway, public safety officials said.

The neighbors pleaded with the teen to let the woman’s two children, ages 4 and 8, leave the house and he eventually complied. When the children left the house, the teen released the woman, who left with the neighbors and called 911, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived and found the 56-year-old woman outside bleeding profusely from the neck. She was taken to a hospital and was treated and released, public safety officials said.

A neighbor told officers the juvenile suspect was still inside the residence. While searching the house for the suspect and other possible victims, an officer outside confronted the boy who was holding a large knife in a driveway, public safety officials said.

The teen refused to drop the knife and an officer used his Taser on him but it had no effect. Two other officers ordered him to drop the knife but he didn’t comply, so they too shot him with Tasers and he dropped the knife, allowing them to take him into custody, public safety officials said.

Officers learned the teen had choked the woman’s 4-year-old girl inside the house before he stabbed the woman. The woman’s husband was not home at the time of the attack, but he showed up later during the investigation. The children were released to the woman’s husband, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The department is not disclosing the address of the incident or the names of the victims. The teen was booked in Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder and child cruelty causing injury.

