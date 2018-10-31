  • KPIX 5Watch Now
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Two people were dead and another wounded in a pair of related shootings late Tuesday night in a Solano County neighborhood near Vallejo, authorities said.

The shootings took place at around 9:30 p.m. in unincorporated Solano County near Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call of shots being fired in the area of Woodrow and Reis avenues. Upon arriving on the scene, the deputies discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A short time later, another call came in reporting two gunshot victims in the area of Steffan Street and Benicia Road.

Two of the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the third suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Sean Mattson at 707-784-7050.

