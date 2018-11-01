UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Two people who were killed in a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Union City on Tuesday night were identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau Thursday as 57-year-old Renee Rodriguez of Hayward and 46-year-old Lumumba Richard of San Lorenzo.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a tour bus not carrying any passengers was traveling north on Highway 880 south of the Whipple Road exit at a speed of 65 mph or faster at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday when it collided with the rear of a 1997 Lexus driven by Rodriguez.

The impact pushed the bus forward and on top of the back of the Lexus and the Lexus was pushed to the left and out of the path of the bus, according to the CHP.

The tour bus continued forward in a northerly direction and collided with the rear of a 2011 Ford driven by Richard, CHP officials said.

The bus then pushed the Ford forward into the rear of a UPS truck and the Ford became compressed between the bus and the truck, according to the CHP.

After that, the tour bus drove on top of the Ford. Rodriguez and Richard were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the UPS vehicle, a 61-year-old Salinas man, complained of pain in his neck but the tour bus driver, a 29-year-old Oakland man, didn’t suffer any injuries, CHP officials said.

None of the vehicles were carrying passengers.

The collision forced the CHP to close all northbound Highway 880 lanes in the area for about seven hours.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and no one has been arrested in connection with it, CHP Officer Manuel Leal said Thursday.

