RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Fire units are responding to a possible brush fire that appears to be burning at Pinole Point in Richmond Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

CHP first reported the fire at about 12:15 p.m.

A large plume of smoke can be seen rising from the fire off Interstate 580 near Bayview Avenue.

KPIX 5 has a camera headed to the scene. This breaking story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.