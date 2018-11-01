  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:CHP, Crime, Police, San Jose, Sideshow

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol and San Jose Police teamed up to make Halloween a frightful night for illegal sideshow participants in the South Bay.

Several illegal sideshows were reportedly disrupted late Wednesday night including gatherings on Gish Road, Oakland Road and Senter Road and Lewis. Both agencies rolled out additional manpower to respond to sideshow reports including the SJPD helicopter.

The CHP said one car was impounded and there was one arrest. According to the San Jose Police Department, they did not made any arrests or impound any vehicles but they did hand out at least three citations.

