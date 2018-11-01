  • KPIX 5On Air

Police at the scene of a high-speed pursuit in Oakland. (CBS)

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A high-speed police chase that began in Vallejo ended with a crash in Oakland and an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Aerial coverage by KPIX Chopper 5 showed a black SUV crashed into a building at International Boulevard and 22nd Ave.

Oakland police said the Vallejo Police department was involved in the shooting in connection with a criminal investigation and that no officers were injured.

A shirtless man in handcuffs could be seen lying on the sidewalk after first responders had treated him at the scene. He was then taken away on a stretcher.

Police dispatchers warned responding units that the suspect was wearing body armor and carrying a semi-automatic rifle.

It is unclear what triggered the pursuit but KPIX has learned that speeds got up to 120 miles per hour during the chase.

