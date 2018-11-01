Police at the scene of a high-speed pursuit in Oakland. (CBS)

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A high-speed police chase that began in Vallejo ended with a crash in Oakland and an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

Aerial coverage by KPIX Chopper 5 showed a black SUV crashed into a building at International Boulevard and 22nd Ave.

Oakland police said the Vallejo Police department was involved in the shooting in connection with a criminal investigation and that no officers were injured.

The Vallejo Police Department had an officer involved shooting while in the City of Oakland. No officers injured. The suspect is en route to the hospital for medical attention. This incident is in connection with an active Vallejo PD criminal investigation. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 1, 2018

A shirtless man in handcuffs could be seen lying on the sidewalk after first responders had treated him at the scene. He was then taken away on a stretcher.

Police dispatchers warned responding units that the suspect was wearing body armor and carrying a semi-automatic rifle.

It is unclear what triggered the pursuit but KPIX has learned that speeds got up to 120 miles per hour during the chase.