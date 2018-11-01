(CBS13/CBS Local) – Christmas is coming to your radio starting the day after Halloween!

Hallmark Channel and SiriusXM are launching “Countdown to Christmas” on November 1st. Holiday music will play on Channel 70 nonstop until December 29.

The Hallmark Channel Radio programming will be hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, who appears in a number of holiday movies, and will feature traditional Christmas carols and new holiday music. Sprinkled throughout the programming will be personal yuletide stories told by several Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas stars, including LeAnn Rimes, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, and Kellie Pickler.

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas television programming started October 26 and will run 24/7. The network is debuting 22 new movies this season, along with original holiday movies from years past.