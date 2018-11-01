CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man who was found naked and unresponsive by Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning in unincorporated Oakley after struggling over an infant and allegedly trying to throw a woman off a balcony has died at a hospital, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Deputies responded at 3:26 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a female screaming for help in the 3500 block of Wells Road and someone reported seeing a naked man holding an infant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional callers reported that they had secured the infant in a nearby condominium and that the female continued to struggle with the man, who was trying to throw her off of a balcony, sheriff’s officials said.

Four neighbors were able to control the man after a struggle and the female fled to safety. Deputies arrived to find the man being held down and, after putting him in handcuffs, they realized he was unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies took off the handcuffs and began CPR. Paramedics arrived and performed life-saving measures for about 10 minutes before taking him to a hospital. The infant was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The man, a 34-year-old Oakley resident whose name is not yet being released, died at the hospital on Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

The case is being investigated as an officer-involved incident, with the county district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office doing a joint investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. Tips can also be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us or by calling (866) 846-3592.

